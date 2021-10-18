-
Students at one Tippecanoe County school will return to class Wednesday, nearly nine months after a powerful tornado damaged the building.Mintonye…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is getting some help to replace technology that was lost or damaged when a tornado hit two school buildings.Toyota Motor…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is getting an idea about the amount of damage done to two of its buildings by tornadoes.Southwestern Middle and Mintonye…
Community members are showing their support for the Tippecanoe School Corporation after tornadoes and storms damaged two of its facilities.“The outpouring…
Two Tippecanoe School Corporation schools are preparing to open in alternative locations Monday and teachers and administrators are asking for the…
An emergency declaration will allow the Tippecanoe School Corporation move forward quickly with clean up and damage assessment at Southwestern Middle and…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is finalizing contingency plans for Southwestern Middle and Mintonye Elementary school students to continue classes…
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is making contingency plans for Southwestern Middle and Mintonye Elementary school students to continue classes as soon…