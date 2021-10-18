-
Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 cases stood at 307 Monday -- a daily increase of four new cases, after the Indiana State Department of Health reported 10 or…
-
Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 case total stood at 248 Tuesday, and the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,444 deaths statewide in its daily…
-
Tippecanoe County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 225 Saturday, a daily increase of 20 new cases, and the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,362…
-
Tippecanoe County’s reported COVID-19 cases rose to 42 Friday, and the Indiana State Department of Health announced 300 deaths statewide from the novel…
-
Montgomery County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday.In a statement, the Montgomery County Health Department announced the resident, an…
-
Tippecanoe County Commissioners declared a local disaster emergency Saturday due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. In a statement, the…
-
Proposals to extend local roads came under fire at a Montgomery County Plan Commission meeting Wednesday evening. Residents voiced concern over eminent…
-
Montgomery County officials are considering ways to change and develop infrastructure as part of comprehensive countywide planning.That includes improving…
-
Officials are one step closer to finalizing regulations on commercial-scale farms in Montgomery County, after the county plan commission selected members…
-
Montgomery County is searching for ways to improve travel and roadways, and Crawfordsville is at the center of that discussion. Intercity train travel…