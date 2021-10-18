-
Sidewalk and street updates are set to accompany a large building project in West Lafayette.Developers of the 720 Northwestern Avenue project say they…
-
Progress is being made on a West Lafayette planned development on Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena. A proposal for the 720 Building received…
-
West Lafayette officials are considering three rezoning ordinances for planned developments in the city.The projects include a residential building on the…
-
A planned development along Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena is “more subdued” than previous proposals.That’s according to Tippecanoe Area…
-
Owners of a property along Northwestern Avenue are revamping plans for a development there.Stadium Capital LLC wants to construct an apartment complex…
-
The developer of a mixed-use project on Northwestern Avenue has submitted new plans for that location.Marc Muinzer previously proposed developments known…
-
Purdue student and lifetime West Lafayette resident Cory Brewer says not moving forward with the project called 'The Landmark' hinders the future of his…
-
Updated preliminary plans for a new retail-apartment complex in West Lafayette could go before the Area Plan Commission as soon as next month.The project,…